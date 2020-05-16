Oklahoma moves into Phase 2 of reopening the state

In Oklahoma, gyms, restaurants and personal care businesses reopened on April 24 and now even more businesses and activities will begin to resume again.

POTEAU, Okla. — As Arkansas settles in with Phase 1 of reopening the economy, our neighbors in Oklahoma prepare for Phase 2.

Joe's Place, a bar in Poteau was looking forward to its first year open, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on those plans.

“I’ve been mowing yards and doing mechanical Carton on the side for my dad to get by just to buy groceries and get food until we can open back up,” said Ricky Ryburn, partial owner of Joe’s Place.

The bar opened in January and Ryburn says the few months of being open was great, but following the shutdowns from COVID-19 made keeping their business afloat tough.

“The bar is nowhere near finished,” Ryburn said.

He says this reopening will allow them to get back to planning an outdoor venue for music and other activities for customers.

“We’re shooting for the end of July hopefully have the beer garden done and stuff like that so people can come out and play corn hole or build a fire in the fireplace,” Ryburn said.

Oklahoma began Phase 2 of reopening the state Friday (May 15). Organized sports will be able to restart activities such as practices and competitions.

People will need to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and maintain sanitation protocols.

Along with weddings and funerals, bars will now be reopening as well under a reduced standing room capacity.

Oklahoma State Representative Lundy Kiger says people need to be able to go out and experience life as usual. He says people should still continue to follow the health guidelines and wear masks when necessary.

“We’re ready for that to take place is just gonna come up to the individual are they going to take the precautions and are they going to do the things that need to be done,” Kiger said.

Ryburn says the bar has masks on hand and he will limit the social distancing as best he can.