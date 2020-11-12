x
Some Oklahomans to get $400 for losing wages due to pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahomans who lost wages due to the coronavirus pandemic will receive a one-time payment of $400 from the state starting next week. 

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Director Shelley Zumwalt said Thursday that his commission has received permission from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to distribute Lost Wage Assistance. 

The payments will go to those who received $100 in benefits from any claim type and certified their employment was affected by COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 6-12.  

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,460 new cases of the virus and 35 more deaths.  

There are totals of 225,453 cases and 1,980 deaths since the pandemic began. 

