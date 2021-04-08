Oklahoma Legislature asks governor to call a special session to repeal the state's mask mandate

Oklahoma Representatives are asking Gov. Stitt to call a special session to repeal the mask mandate that bans masks in schools as COVID-19 and concerns surge.

OKLAHOMA CITY — As school approaches and COVID-19 cases climb in Oklahoma, state lawmakers are asking Gov. Stitt to call a special session to repeal Senate Bill 658, the mask mandate banning schools from requiring masks.

"We hope to follow the lead of Governor Hutchinson in Arkansas," said Oklahoma House Representative Mickey Dollens when expressing his fears for students' safety and schools having to switch to virtual learning only.

"The local school districts should make the call, and they should have more options to make sure their school is a safe environment during a very challenging time during education... I want to give the legislature the chance to help those ages 12 and under," said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Last month, Gov. Stitt announced he would not be issuing another state of emergency and that people should have the liberty to chose to wear a mask or not.

"If their hands are tied and kids are getting sick and people are getting sick, there's one thing Senate Bill 658 doesn't do, and that is prevent schools from shutting down, said Representative Dollens.

The Muldrow School District Superindentent, Clifta Fugett said Muldrow schools never had to shut down in-person classes by implementing strict social distancing, contact tracing and requiring face masks.

"We stayed on top of things, we cleaned extensively every night. We wore facemasks when we were supposed to wear them, we kept an eye on the numbers and when the color changed, so did we," said Superindentent Fugett.

Only a small amount of Muldrow students have enrolled in virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year, with most returning back to on-site learning. Fugett expressed the Muldrow staff's excitement for students' to return next week and added that when the state law changes, the district will update its safety guidelines.

"As the numbers rise, we will watch, and once again we will be flexible, and do the best for our kids. They need a place they feel secure. They need to feel secure before they can learn, and we want parents to be secure that we are doing everything we can to keep their kids safe," said Fugett.

Arkansas and Oklahoma are among the states trailing behind the national vaccination rate with less than 41% of the population being vaccinated. The United States currently is approaching 50% of the population being vaccinated with 165 million Americans being fully vaccinated.

According to Arkansas Secretary of Health, Dr. Romero, MD, there has been a 690% increase in COVID-19 cases among children ages 12 and under who are ineligible to receive the vaccine.