Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain dies from COVID-19

58-year-old Capt. Jeffery Sewell of Atoka died Saturday at a Denison, Texas, hospital where he had been treated for the virus for about three weeks.

ATOKA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an OHP captain has become the first state trooper in Oklahoma to die of COVID-19.

The state health department on Tuesday reported 1,025 new virus cases and 11 more deaths, bringing the totals to 86,219 cases and 1,018 deaths.