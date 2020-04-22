x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Oklahoma governor announces reopening plan, with conditions

Oklahoma plans to reopen some businesses that have been closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Credit: AP
A message calling for the reopening of Oklahoma's economy covers a car window at a rally in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA, USA — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to reopen some businesses that have been closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

Stitt on Wednesday said barbershops, hair salons and other personal care businesses can reopen Friday. 

The move is contingent on businesses practicing social distancing, and employees and customers must wear masks if they are within six feet of each other. 

Stitt says restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and places of worship can reopen May 1. 

The Oklahoma State Medical Association and House Democrats oppose the plan. 

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 298, and 170 have died. 

RELATED: Sallisaw preacher recovers from coronavirus

RELATED: Cherokee Nation extends suspension of casinos