Oklahoma governor announces reopening plan, with conditions

OKLAHOMA, USA — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to reopen some businesses that have been closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Stitt on Wednesday said barbershops, hair salons and other personal care businesses can reopen Friday.

The move is contingent on businesses practicing social distancing, and employees and customers must wear masks if they are within six feet of each other.

Stitt says restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and places of worship can reopen May 1.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association and House Democrats oppose the plan.