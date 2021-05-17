x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 30, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Supreme Court says Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he reached a casino gambling agreement with two Native American tribes. In a 7-1 decision on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the high court determined the compacts Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes are "invalid under Oklahoma law." (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is ending a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month. 

Stitt made the announcement Monday at a trucking company in Oklahoma City. 

Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions. 

In many cases, he says the unemployment benefits the workers are receiving are greater than what they could make on the job. 

To incentivize workers, Stitt says he'll sign an executive order providing a $1,200 payment to the first 20,000 workers who leave unemployment for a qualifying new job. 

RELATED: Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

RELATED: Arkansas to end federal unemployment program payment boost