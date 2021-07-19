Oklahoma daily virus cases continue upward trend

The rolling average number of daily cases over the past two weeks has increased by 336.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma reported more than 550 new coronavirus cases Monday as daily cases of the illness continued the upward trend they’ve charted over the past two weeks.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said the state recorded 557 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 466,733.

The rolling average number of daily cases over the past two weeks has increased by 336.