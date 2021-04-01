Oklahoma moves to vaccine's Phase 2, plans to release app

The state has contracted with Microsoft to develop a mobile phone application that will allow people to schedule their appointment.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans age 65 and older will begin receiving vaccines this week as part of the state's Phase 2 distribution plan.

State officials on Monday also announced plans to release a mobile phone application as early as Thursday that will allow residents to schedule an appointment to receive their vaccine.

The state has contracted with Microsoft to develop a mobile phone application that will allow people to schedule their appointment and track when they should receive their second dose of the vaccine.