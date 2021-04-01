Oklahoma moves to vaccine's Phase 2, plans to release app

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans age 65 and older will begin receiving vaccines this week as part of the state's Phase 2 distribution plan.
State officials on Monday also announced plans to release a mobile phone application as early as Thursday that will allow residents to schedule an appointment to receive their vaccine.
The state has contracted with Microsoft to develop a mobile phone application that will allow people to schedule their appointment and track when they should receive their second dose of the vaccine.
According to the latest data from the Health Department, Oklahoma has received nearly 175,000 doses and administered more than 50,000 first doses of the two-dose vaccine.