Oklahoma hospitalizations due to coronavirus shatters record

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of people hospitalized with confirmed and probable coronavirus in Oklahoma has shattered the previous one-day record by nearly 200. 

The state health department reports 1,248 hospitalizations Wednesday to surpass the previous record of 1,055 set last Thursday. 

The department reports 2,177 new cases and 19 additional deaths for a total of 142,334 cases and 1,470 deaths since the pandemic began in March. 

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. 

