New Oklahoma virus cases top 1,000 for 2nd time in week

OKLAHOMA CITY — For the second time in the past week the number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has topped 1,000.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,203 new cases and a seven-day average of 750 new cases daily.
That's up from a seven-day average of 213 on July 1. State health officials have said the increase is likely due to low vaccination rates in the state and the highly contagious delta variant moving into Oklahoma from Arkansas and Missouri, which rank first and second in the nation in new cases per capita.