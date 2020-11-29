Oklahoma reports 1,721 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health officials report 1,721 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Sunday that the new counts bring the state to a total of 195,545 cases of the virus and 1,736 fatalities.
Data from Johns Hopkins University show more than 21% of coronavirus tests in Oklahoma have come back positive over the last seven days.
Infectious diseases experts have warned that Thanksgiving could cause spikes in testing and delays in processing that may make the resulting figures erratic and difficult to interpret.