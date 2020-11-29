Oklahoma reports 1,721 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Sunday that the new counts bring the state to a total of 195,545 cases of the virus and 1,736 fatalities.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health officials report 1,721 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Sunday that the new counts bring the state to a total of 195,545 cases of the virus and 1,736 fatalities.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show more than 21% of coronavirus tests in Oklahoma have come back positive over the last seven days.