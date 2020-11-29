x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Oklahoma reports 1,721 new coronavirus cases, 19 more deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Sunday that the new counts bring the state to a total of 195,545 cases of the virus and 1,736 fatalities.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health officials report 1,721 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Sunday that the new counts bring the state to a total of 195,545 cases of the virus and 1,736 fatalities.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show more than 21% of coronavirus tests in Oklahoma have come back positive over the last seven days.  

Infectious diseases experts have warned that Thanksgiving could cause spikes in testing and delays in processing that may make the resulting figures erratic and difficult to interpret. 

RELATED: Oklahoma reports more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,349 new cases reported Saturday, 13 additional deaths