Coronavirus

Oklahoma reports 1,084 new coronavirus cases; 9 more deaths

The latest numbers reported Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring the total number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma to 125,195.

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma health officials are reporting 1,084 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and nine additional deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. 

The latest numbers reported Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring the total number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma to 125,195 and the death count to 1,354. 

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. 

The agency also reports more than 900 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections.

