Doctor: Oklahoma virus restrictions 'too little, too late'

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma doctor says restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus are likely “too little, too late” and hospitalizations in the state are likely to continue rising to record levels.

Dr. Dale Bratzler of the University of Oklahoma Medical Center said Friday that measures including mask mandates in state buildings and closing bars and in-person restaurant service at 11 p.m. will take two to three weeks to slow the spread.

On Friday, statewide hospitalizations due to the virus surpassed 1,400 for a second time.