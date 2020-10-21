x
Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

OKLAHOMA, USA — The number of people hospitalized in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus has jumped by nearly 50 to a new one-day record high of 870. 

The latest Oklahoma State Department of Health numbers released Wednesday show another 19 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. 

The agency also reported another 1,307 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total confirmed cases in Oklahoma to 110,855 and the death toll since the pandemic began to 1,210.

 State officials on Tuesday announced a plan to deal with a surge in the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals. 

