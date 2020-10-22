x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Oklahoma virus hospitalizations surpass 900, 1,628 new cases

The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus is at a new record high.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus is at a new record high and has surpassed 900, while the number of reported cases is up by 1,628. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 910 people hospitalized and 112,483 cases since the pandemic began in March. The department reported 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, to bring the total of the number dead to 1,221. 

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. 

RELATED: Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Cases up 1,155 on Wednesday