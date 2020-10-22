Oklahoma virus hospitalizations surpass 900, 1,628 new cases

The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus is at a new record high.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus is at a new record high and has surpassed 900, while the number of reported cases is up by 1,628.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 910 people hospitalized and 112,483 cases since the pandemic began in March. The department reported 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, to bring the total of the number dead to 1,221.