OK schools superintendent recommends campuses remain closed for the rest of the semester

School facilities would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Extracurricular activities would be canceled for the remainder of the school year.

School would resume April 6, with districts offering remote or alternative learning opportunities in a manner to be decided by each district.

The state Education Department is convening a working group to offer recommendations for districts related to remote/distance learning.

The state board will be asked to waive requirements about the length of a school day.

An approved waiver of instructional time requirements means schools would not be required to make up time missed so far due to the public health emergency.

Local school boards would determine whether students have earned academic credit for coursework and whether students have met graduation requirements. SDE will encourage boards to liberally award credits to students who were on track to graduate before the public health emergency.

The state board will be asked to approve spending flexibility for funds that are currently dedicated, including textbook, technology, and reading sufficiency act funding.

Emergency certified teachers would be allowed to obtain a third year of emergency certification upon a local board request if the teacher is making progress toward certification. Gov. Stitt’s emergency executive order extends all current occupational licensure for as long as the order is in place and 14 days after its expiration/termination.

High school juniors would not be required to take the U.S. History test. (The state Education Department has already received a federal waiver for other state standardized testing and federally required school report cards).

Schools would use previous screening and diagnostic assessments completed before March 16 in determining Reading Sufficiency Act promotion and detention decisions. Reading proficiency team meetings should occur virtually.

Accreditation, audit, physical education and some other academic requirements will be among the requested waivers.

School board member continuing education requirements would be waived or delayed.

The board will be asked to set March 1 as the date to calculate average daily attendance.

The state Education Department is reviewing issues for students with special education needs and will be providing additional guidance.