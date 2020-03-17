x
Ohio road signs with important coronavirus messages: 'We're all in this together'

We all need to remember this.

CLEVELAND — It's a message that couldn't be more true: "We're all in this together."

Drivers along Ohio's highways will notice new messages on ODOT road signs as the state deals with combating the spread of coronavirus.

3News cameras captured some of these signs early Tuesday morning.

Another message in rotation on the traffic signs declares: "Limit travel. Stop the spread of COVID-19."

It comes as Gov. DeWine has issued sweeping orders throughout the state, including the closure of schools, restaurants and bars (carryout still open), gyms, movie theaters and more.

Credit: Derek LaBeaud, 3News
An Ohio road sign addresses the coronavirus situation.

