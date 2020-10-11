Officials release updated COVID-19 guidelines for places of worship in Arkansas

According to state health officials, it is possible to worship safely in person if the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines are followed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson along with state health officials has released updated COVID-19 guidelines for places of worship in Arkansas.

According to state health officials, it is possible to worship safely in person if the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines are followed.

Masks need to be worn at all times by all congregants, except those who are exempt under ADH guidelines.

The ADH says masks are the biggest factor that contributes to safe worship

Strict 6-foot physical distancing applies to everyone aside from family groups, both indoors and outdoors, and seating in the sanctuary should follow this social distancing.

The ADH says unmasked congregational singing is the primary driver of transmission in places of worship, even if people are 6 feet apart.