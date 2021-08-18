NWACC reinstates face mask requirement

Employees, students and visitors regardless of vaccine status will be required to wear face coverings indoors while on campus.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and the CDC’s mask recommendations, NWACC leadership has decided to adjust the college’s response to the pandemic by requiring face coverings.

Effective immediately, Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) is requiring all employees, students and visitors to wear face coverings in all NWACC facilities, including classrooms.

The face mask requirement is for everyone, whether or not they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the college, leadership will continue to monitor the legal challenge to Act 1002 and reassess face-covering requirements on a monthly basis.

“Due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections and our local hospitals at or near capacity, NWACC is taking steps to protect our employees, students and visitors. We will continue to monitor the legal and public health developments and update our policies as needed,” said NWACC President Evelyn E. Jorgenson. “As a community college, we are committed to doing our part to keep our community safe and our people protected and healthy.”