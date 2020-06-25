NWA remains hot spot for COVID-19 cases

The state reported 687 new cases in the last 24 hours totaling 18,062 cumulative cases. 5,695 of those cases are currently active.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Washington and Benton Counties continue to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and again were the top counties in the state for new cases.

In the last 24 hours, Washington County reported 96 new COVID-19 cases, Benton County reported 45 new cases and Sebastian County reported 26 new cases.

The state reported 687 new cases in the last 24 hours totaling 18,062 cumulative cases. 5,695 of those cases are currently active. 17 more patients are hospitalized totaling 284, 66 patients are on ventilators and two more have died totaling 242 deaths as of June 25. So far, 12,127 people have recovered from the virus.

141,515 Arkansans have been tested for the virus in the month of June so far, surpassing the Governor Asa Hutchinson's goal of 120,000 for the month.

The governor says he would like to see more testing being done in Northwest Arkansas due to the rise in cases in the area. He encourages more people to visit testing sites in order for health officials to better understand the virus.

“Be safe and be mindful, wear your mask if not for yourself do it for others,” Gov. Hutchinson said during his daily press conference.

During the press conference, Gov. Hutchinson read a social media post from a Washington Regional Medical Center nurse. In the post, she talked about her experience comforting someone who was suffering from COVID-19 with no underlying health conditions.

The governor says hearing this story makes it even more important for people to get tested.

“We're able to identify and isolate quarantine those that might contribute to the spread,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith says the high numbers for Washinton County indicates who is getting tested.

“Probably testing more people who are either symptomatic who are contacts who are at higher risk groups and probably less people who are at lower risk,” Dr. Smith said.

Gov. Hutchinson says those in Washington County should have few barriers to getting tested.