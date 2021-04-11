NWA Council hosting vaccine pop-up clinics

J.B. Hunt in Lowell is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics as the first of many vaccine pop-up clinics in the region hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Council.

LOWELL, Ark. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kids ages five to 11. Now state leaders in the northwest Arkansas area are working on getting the vaccines available.

The Northwest Arkansas Council is working with state officials to lead efforts in the pediatric vaccine rollout by hosting pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the region.

Here is the NWA Council's monthly calendar listing vaccine clinic dates and times.

A large-scale vaccination event will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at J.B. Hunt in Lowell.

A limited amount of vaccines will be available at this clinic and registration is strongly encouraged but not required. Eligible individuals may select to receive Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer booster COVID-19 booster shot.

Booster shots will be eligible to those at least six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna dose:

• Individuals 65 and up.

• Individuals 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.

• Individuals 18 to 64 years old whose frequent exposure to SARS-CoV-2, which puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19.

Johnson and Johnson booster will be available to anyone over the age of 18 at least two months after the initial dose.

A vaccination clinic will also be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport.