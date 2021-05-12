ICU nurse shares experience helping patients fight pandemic inside Medstar's COVID-19 unit

Dawn Beauchamp has worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center for 13 years. She says her team has helped get her through the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Dawn Beauchamp has seen the worst of the pandemic over the last year. The ICU Nurse Manager at MedStar Washington Hospital Center said during the pandemic she has taken things one day at a time.

"In the beginning patients were so sick, so quickly. They would come in short of breath -- you see these people that are awake and alert, and within 24 hours they are intubated, prone, paralyzed," Beauchamp said.

In March 2020, Beauchamp led her team in transforming the ICU into an all-COVID unit in less than 48 hours. They then cared for those patients with a new model called "team nursing."

"It wasn't like, 'this is my patient.' This is, 'OK, how are we going to take care of all of these patients. How are they going to be our patients?'" said Beauchamp.

Nursing is something that runs in her family. Her grandmother became a nurse at 42 years old and started her own midwifery business.

"I remember her always telling me that I had healing hands, and I said I think nursing is my calling," she said.

That calling helped get her through some tough days over the last year. Inside the halls of the hospital, there was a glimmer of hope in early May.

"Cinco de Mayo was the first day in a year and a half where we had zero COVID patients. For a day we had a little bit of respite," Beauchamp said.

That decrease is likely attributed to the number of people who have been vaccinated. Something Beauchamp sees as a light at the end of the tunnel.

While the pandemic is not over yet, the ICU nurse said she sticks it out for two reasons: Her patients and her team.