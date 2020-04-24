Number of Arkansans screened for coronavirus surges, where you can get tested

Arkansas has seen its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in a 24-hour period.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas has seen its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in 24 hours.

The high number of tests comes from an effort by Governor Asa Hutchinson to make sure every Arkansans that wants to be tested can do so.

Over the last day, almost 3,000 COVID-19 tests were given at testing centers across the state, the most done since the outbreak started.

"The purpose of the testing is to find new cases to interrupt to change in transmission to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and then ultimately to save lives," Arkansas State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said.

As the May 4 possible reopening date inches closer, Governor Hutchinson hopes more people in Arkansas will get screened if they are feeling any type of symptoms.

COVID-19 Symptoms:

Fever

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

2,808 people received tests in Arkansas on Thursday (April 23), and 276 more positive cases were reported on Friday (April 24).

Of those new cases, Dr. Nate Smith says the percentage of cases in Northwest Arkansas has increased.

"We are going to give some particular attention there looking more closely at where those cases are coming from so we can take appropriate precautions," Dr. Smith said.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins is a member of the NWA COVID-19 Task Force - a group formed back in March with leaders from different fields across the area.

Jenkins told 5NEWS even though Northwest Arkansas hasn't seen outbreaks like other counties, it's crucial to stay on top of the situation.

"We are not immune from it. So now is a time to do those things that you have to do but we need to exercise caution, and we need to make sure that we don't become complacent that just because we haven't been impacted at a scale that is critical doesn't mean we can't be," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the task force speaks daily to help agencies throughout the area solve problems and keep the community informed, and that it is crucial now more than ever for people to continue social distancing to keep the spread down.

"We know we are going to be dealing with this for a longer time period than just a few weeks. People just need to heed those warnings, do what they can to make a difference, and take care of themselves and stay healthy," Jenkins said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson's two day testing campaign continues Saturday, April 25.