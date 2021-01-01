NWA hospitals provide a year-end update on COVID-19 with local hospitalizations at an all-time high

To date, the NWA health care community has administered close to 4,500 COVID-19 vaccinations to their health care workers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Twelve months ago, when 2020 rang in the New Year, unbeknownst to most a new global threat was emerging and entered the state of Arkansas not long after.

Since then COVID-19 has caused more disruption than most would have imagined and has tested and challenged our community and health care workers to new heights.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, local hospitals are caring for an all-time high of 122 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics have been developed and rolled out, at record speed and while there’s still work to be done to educate about the vaccine’s safety, effectiveness and ensuring it is distributed in an effective way, the vaccine offers some hope to turn the tide of the pandemic.

Hospital officials say immunization is crucial but right now the most important thing everyone can do is practice simple measures known to save lives. Wear a mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands.

“Community infections are still high. Limiting post-holiday infections remains important," said Eric Pianalto, Mercy Hospital President. "Our COVID units and hospitals are very full. If people do not adhere to the guidelines, we will likely continue to see more new cases as the surge continues and more of the community will need our hospitals for care. Our courageous and exhausted care providers will be there, but it will be even more taxing."

The northwest Arkansas health care community has been providing weekday, daily COVID updates during the pandemic. A recent update voiced concern about the region’s high number of cases, “These consistent, high numbers for long periods of time causes ongoing concern for our staff. Everyone has a different perspective and are living through this pandemic with a variety of views and experiences. For our staff caring for COVID unit patients, their perspective is unlike most. Theirs is at the bedside, with COVID patients that eventually get well and unfortunately with some that don’t. It is with grieving families knowing loved ones die without family by their side, grieving co-workers who care for them, along with all of the other complexities the virus has caused once they leave the walls of our hospitals.”

Pianalto reiterated that concern, “We’ve shared the same safe practice messages over and over since the beginning of the pandemic. And we will continue to ask and share. In reflection of 2020, I do hope if people haven’t taken a moment to think about the sacrifices our care teams have made and haven’t imagined being in their shoes, that they will. And that they will do it for them.”

Shifting the focus to the vaccine, Pianalto said, “We also hope that once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, that the community will get immunized. We want the community to feel comfortable taking it. Immunization and education about its safety and effectiveness will be critical if we hope to see the pandemic end soon.”

Pulmonology, Critical Care physician and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) medical director, Dr. Jason McKinney has cared for hospitalized COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

McKinney was the first Mercy co-worker to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This vaccine means that things will get better. Science works. Science is going to intervene,” he said.

McKinney says he worries about the misinformation regarding the vaccine and wants the public to trust health care professionals who want them to get vaccinated because they care about the community.

"It's a safe vaccine, and I think it's very effective, and I think it's what's needed to bring this pandemic to an end," McKinney said.

To date, the NWA health care community (Mercy, Washington Regional Medical Center, Northwest Health) has administered close to 4,500 COVID-19 vaccinations to their health care workers and will continue to administer the vaccine to those under Phase 1-A according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Vaccination Phased Plan that was issued on December 15, 2020.

The hospitals have received and will continue to receive additional vaccines, providing a second dose to front-line co-workers the beginning of January 2021, while also continuing to vaccinate those under Phase 1-A.

Health care workers are encouraged to take the vaccine, but it is not a requirement of employment.

Hospital officials say for those who work in direct patient care and have worked tirelessly through the pandemic, the vaccine has been accepted by most knowing it is safe, and with a sense of relief and hope that the end of the pandemic may be near with no significant adverse reactions to the vaccine.

According to ADH, the concurring and next phase of vaccinations is Phase 1-B. The ADH vaccination plan indicates “Essential workers will be vaccinated through community pharmacies and medical clinics that have agreed to serve as Phase 1-B vaccination providers. Examples of essential workers include day care workers, workers in K-12 and Higher Education, food industry (meat packing and grocery), correctional workers, utilities, truck drivers, and essential government and infrastructure workers, etc.”

Larry Shackelford, Washington Medical Regional Medical Center President, shared the same sentiment about the vaccine and the simple measures everyone should take.

“We are fortunate in Northwest Arkansas that we have health care organizations that are mission-driven," Shackelford said. "Caring for our patients and focusing on their wellbeing is at the heart of what we do every day. And while the vaccine offers hope that a return to some sense of normalcy is on the horizon, Northwest Arkansas and the nation still faces hard times as we continue to see a surge both in the number of COVID patients and people requiring inpatient care. As we start this new year, we must hold on to the hope that the end may finally be in sight while continuing to practice the public health guidelines that have been in place since spring: wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance and avoid gatherings.”

Reinforcing and sharing NWA health care community’s communications to the region more broadly is done in partnership with the NWA Council. The coalition has been providing COVID-19 resources for individuals, businesses and the community at large, including their NWA focused COVID-19 Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign, “Safe and Strong” launched this past summer.