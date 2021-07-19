Arkansas COVID-19 deaths top 6,000 over the weekend, hospitalizations up 106

The current surge in cases is doubling the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas about every 20 days.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 15 more Arkansans died due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began over 6,000. Hospitalizations also went up by 106 as the Delta variant spreads through the state.

July 17-19, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases: 365,132 (+2,552)

Total Active Cases: 10,505 (+755)

Total Deaths: 6,007 (+15)

Hospitalized: 766 (+106) 129 on ventilators (+10)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated: 1,028,950 (+1,896)

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that nearly 16,000 doses of the vaccine found their way in Arkansan's arms over the weekend. According to the CDC, 51% of Arkansans age 12 and older have received at least one shot.

"We saw good vaccine numbers over the weekend, with an increase of nearly 16,000 doses administered," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. "Unfortunately, we also saw an increase of over 100 hospitalizations. Nearly all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been fully vaccinated, so get your shot today."

Hutchinson is trying to face hesitancy of the vaccine head-on during his statewide tour, holding town halls to encourage people to get vaccinated. His next meeting will be in Mountain Home Monday, July 26, at 11:30 a.m.

The Alpha and Delta variants of the virus have become the two driving factors for new cases within the Natural State.