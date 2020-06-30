Northwest Arkansas continues to see spike in COVID-19 cases

Of the 520 new cases on June 30, Washington County reported 152 new cases and Benton County reported 33.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some counties in Arkansas have seen a slow down in COVID-19 cases, Northwest Arkansas continues to report a spike in cases each day.

As of Tuesday (June 30), Arkansas reported 520 new cases totaling 20,777. Of those, 5,976 are considered active cases.

Of the 520 new cases, Washington County reported 152 new cases and Benton County reported 33.

290 people are hospitalized and 67 of those are on ventilators. Five more people have died, totaling 270 in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 4,048 people were tested for the virus in the state. Health officials report 14,531 people have recovered.

As Northwest Arkansas continues to become the center of the pandemic in the state, officials are working to improve testing efforts.

The test positivity rate remains around 30% in Washington County. There are just over 1,200 reported active cases in Washington County and almost 800 in Benton County.

While Benton County continues to see a decline in new cases each day, Washington continues to see an increase.

The state is asking Arkansans to continue following CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 while celebrating the Fourth of July.

Regarding nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Dr. Nate Smith said if even one test comes back positive from the facility, they will have to restrict visitation for 28 days.