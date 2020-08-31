Northside High School closing Tuesday to be cleaned after positive COVID-19 tests reported

The Northside High School building will be closed on Tuesday to be thoroughly disinfected after several people who had recently been inside tested positive for COVID

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Northside High School building will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to be thoroughly disinfected after several people who had recently been inside tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Zena Featherston Marshall, with Fort Smith Public Schools, Northside High School students will continue their school work from home on Tuesday.

"The NHS Blended Learning system is designed to ensure continuous student engagement and learning regardless of closures of any kind," she told 5NEWS. " Teachers, students and staff are advised to teach, learn, and work from home tomorrow (Sept. 1)."

Fort Smith school officials are working with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to notify any potential close contacts with a person(s) who tested positive for the virus. The ADH advises that currently there are no further steps others need to take.