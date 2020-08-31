x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Northside High School closing Tuesday to be cleaned after positive COVID-19 tests reported

The Northside High School building will be closed on Tuesday to be thoroughly disinfected after several people who had recently been inside tested positive for COVID
Northside High School

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Northside High School building will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to be thoroughly disinfected after several people who had recently been inside tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Zena Featherston Marshall, with Fort Smith Public Schools, Northside High School students will continue their school work from home on Tuesday. 

"The NHS Blended Learning system is designed to ensure continuous student engagement and learning regardless of closures of any kind," she told 5NEWS. " Teachers, students and staff are advised to teach, learn, and work from home tomorrow (Sept. 1)."

Fort Smith school officials are working with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to notify any potential close contacts with a person(s) who tested positive for the virus. The ADH advises that currently there are no further steps others need to take. 

On Monday (Aug. 31), the ADH released a report stating that there are currently 17 active cases of COVID-19 within Fort Smith Public Schools. 

TRACKING COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS PLAYLIST. 

RELATED: List of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley schools

RELATED: Northside runs away with Battle of Rogers Ave