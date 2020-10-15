x
Northside Elementary in Siloam Springs to close Friday due to COVID-19

Northside Elementary in Siloam Springs will close Friday so the school can be cleaned after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Northside Elementary in Siloam Springs will close Friday, October 16, and reopen on Monday, October 19, to clean the school building after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. 

The school district is working to contact any probable close contacts with the staff member that tested positive following guidance set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health. The Siloam Springs School District says several staff members at Northside Elementary have been identified as close contacts with the individual who tested positive and will have to quarantine for 14 days. 

"The health and safety of our students and staff will always be a priority in the Siloam Springs School District. Thank you for your continued support," a memo released by the school district said. 

You can keep up with the latest information on COVID-19 within Siloam Springs schools by following this link

