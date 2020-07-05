Non-urgent dental procedures to resume May 11

The dental advisory group decided that dentists can resume some non-urgent care sooner than the anticipated May 18 date.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday, May 6 that certain dental procedures will be allowed to resume on Monday, May 11.

The dental advisory group decided that dentists can resume some non-urgent care sooner than the anticipated May 18 date.

If you've had infections or pain which needed immediate medical attention from a dentist, you've been able to seek treatment over the last month and a half. But if you needed a check-up, you've been out of luck.

“Our goal is not just to meet the standards set by the state but to exceed them,” said Dr. Phillip Cronin at River Dental.

Like all other reopenings, there will be guidelines that dentists will need to follow as they begin seeing non-urgent patients Monday.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith says the Dental Association told him many clinics were ready to open sooner.

“They felt that most of the dentists had adequate supplies of personal protective equipment PPE and had protocols in place that would help protect their patients and their staff.” Dr. Smith said.

Mike Liggett with Parklane Family Dental says dentists have been working with emergency patients, which has given them a few hours of work every morning.

He says they have kept things clean, they've asked questions about patient's symptoms and where they have recently been or traveled to. They have also been taking patient's temperatures.

“Most of the precautions that we’re going to take we’ve been taking," Liggett said. "It’s been a real opportunity for us to gear up what we’re doing now.”

Dr. Cronin says this new opening date will allow them to get some much-needed help to their other patients.

“Most all other procedures fillings...anything like that extractions route canals,” he said.

This will also allow more employees to come back to work.

“That’s been hard, we’re excited to get our teams back on board it’s definitely been a challenge for team members,” Dr. Cronin said.