No water service shut-offs for Fayetteville residents during COVID-19 emergency

During this time, they will not discontinue water service for delinquent accounts.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In response to questions and concerns about whether the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the continuity of water service to Fayetteville residents, businesses and institutions, the Fayetteville Utilities Department wants to reassure customers that they have been and continue to take steps to ensure their core mission of delivering safe, reliable water continues uninterrupted.

The city released the following statement:

We are following the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Health in responding to COVID-19 in our service area. Safety and reliability are our top priorities.

We recognize that many in our community are concerned about the financial impacts of this emergency. During this time, we will not discontinue water service for delinquent accounts.

You can continue to drink and use tap water. There is no evidence that coronavirus is transmitted through drinking water.

Beaver Water District’s treatment method, which uses filtration and disinfection, removes and inactivates viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19.

For more information about COVID and our national water supply, visit EPA.gov/Coronavirus. City Hall is currently closed to the public, and in-person payments for bills and invoices are not available at this time.

The payments office will continue to be staffed, and they will process payments and reports as usual.

Customers may use drop-boxes outside of City Hall (check or money order only) and continue to make payments through the mail or electronically through the city’s payments page here.

Requests for new service can be made by phone or by email. For new service contact information, please go here.