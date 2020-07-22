No trash pickup for two days in Mansfield after sanitation employee tests positive for COVID-19

There will be no trash pickup for two days in Mansfield after a sanitation employee tested positive for COVID-19.

MANSFIELD, Arkansas — A Mansfield City employee, who works part-time in the sanitation department, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of this, there will be no trash pickup in Mansfield Wednesday and Thursday.

Mansfield Mayor Buddy Black says the sanitation worker came into contact with everyone who works in the sanitation department, which is around six people.

Everyone at the department is having to get tested for the virus and are quarantined until they get results back.