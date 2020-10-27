Coronavirus outbreak among Arkansas lawmakers grows to 9

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A coronavirus outbreak in the Arkansas Legislature has grown by two, pushing the number of lawmakers who have caught the disease in the past week and a half to nine.
A House spokeswoman said Tuesday that Reps Jeff Wardlaw and Gayla McKenzie tested positive for COVID-19.
Budget hearings that were halted last week because of the outbreak resumed on Tuesday, but with new social distancing measures in place.
McKenzie's uncle is Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has limited his public appearances after being exposed to someone with the virus. He has tested negative several times since then.
Senator Terry Rice, Senator Cecile Bledsoe, and State Representatives Michelle Gray, Charlene Fite, Stu Smith and Joe Cloud are the other lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19.
