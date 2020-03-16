Nike closing all stores in the US due to coronavirus outbreak

Stores across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close beginning Monday. Locations will remain closed through March 27.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nike announced Sunday that all its stores in the United States and several other countries will close starting Monday because of the continued spread of coronavirus, according to CNBC.

Stores across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close beginning Monday. Locations will remain closed through March 27.

CNBC reported that a Nike spokesperson confirmed that workers would still be paid in full. Nike has 384 retail stores in the U.S.

Here's the full statement from Nike:

The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.

We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.