Niagara Falls, New York State landmarks to be lit to recognize flattening of COVID-19 curve

Landmarks across the state will be lit up blue and gold, and they will have the words 'New York Tough' projected on them.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Falls will be lit up at night with two colors, but this isn't the usual light show you see when visiting the falls.

The Falls and other landmarks across the state will be lit up blue and gold, and they will have the words "New York Tough" projected on them to honor the work of all New Yorkers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19, and a lot of people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together was extraordinary," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo announced it Sunday as a way of showing appreciation for what all New Yorkers have done to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

"Forget flattening the curve of the virus, we bent the curve, and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment. In light of that, we are going to highlight the landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of our New Yorkers, because we are New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving," Cuomo added.

Additionally, these landmarks will also be lit: