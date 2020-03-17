New regulations placed on bars and restaurants in Fayetteville to combat coronavirus

To combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has implemented new regulations for bars and restaurants across Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has implemented new regulations for bars and restaurants across Fayetteville.

Bars and restaurants are required to observe an occupancy rate of no more than 50% of the total occupancy rate as set by the Fire Marshal.

Restaurants and bars are required to space tables and barstools at least six feet apart and limit party sizes to fewer than 10 people, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Curb-side, drive-through and delivery services from restaurants may continue operations as usual at this time.

In a special City Council meeting Monday (Mar. 16) night, Mayor Jordan was given authority to create and enforce regulations on gathering in public or private places during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The purpose of limiting capacity in these establishments is to help “flatten the curve,” an approach recommended by multiple health and scientific organizations for slowing the rate of COVID-19 infections," City officials said in a press release. "Slowing infection rates helps prevent medical providers from becoming overloaded and reaching a point where they can no longer provide treatment to all those infected."

The new regulations will be reevaluated throughout the day, ever day, and are subject to change based on the spread of coronavirus.

Compliance will be enforced by the Fayetteville Fire Department. The public is asked to contact the non-emergency line for Police and Fire Dispatch at 479-587-3560 with reports of observed non-compliance.