New poll finds most Americans would support nationwide mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent survey conducted by STAT and The Harris Poll finds most Americans think the Biden administration should mandate several changes to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2,000 people took part in the online poll between Dec. 11-13. It found that more than 75 percent of people support the idea of a nationwide mask mandate when in public. Both Democrats (87 percent) and Republicans (60 percent) were in favor, on average.

Around 65 percent of people think the Biden administration should ban gatherings of 10 or more people. Democrats and Republicans had differing opinions though, with 83 percent of Democrats supporting a ban and 48 percent of Republicans in support.

The poll also asked if there should be a temporary closure of non-essential businesses. Fifty-eight percent of people were in support, but the two political parties disagreed here as well: 73 percent of Democrats voted in favor, while 43 percent of Republicans supported a temporary closure.