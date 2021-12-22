New Pfizer pill could be in Arkansas soon

After the FDA authorized the first pill to treat COVID-19, Arkansas health officials and pharmacies are already discussing how to bring this treatment to the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — Pfizer's Paxlovid is the first COVID-19 treatment pill in the U.S. that is meant to treat mild COVID symptoms and keep people out of the hospital.

"They take three pills, twice a day for five days," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, said.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) told 5NEWS the state is already working to bring the new pill to Arkansans soon.

"It should be in our state sometime next week,” Dr. Dillha said.

The ADH is working with a list of providers to distribute the pill. Private pharmacies, like Medical Arts in Fayetteville, are also looking to provide the treatment pill. They say they’re applying for it now and waiting for guidance on distribution.

"We don't know yet if pharmacists are going to be in the prescribing aspect or if it's just going to be we are the dispensers of the medication,” Stewart said.

In the meantime, it is days from Christmas and Arkansans are looking to visit family and friends causing pharmacy lines to receive the vaccine or a booster dose longer than expected.

"Medical Arts Pharmacy had a crowded building with Arkansans ready to become immunized. "We are definitely seeing a steady flow of vaccinations,” Stewart said.

“Now is the time to get started because we are not out of this pandemic, yet,” said Dr. Dillha. “And it looks like we won't be any time in the near future."

Dr. Dillha says while she’s are encouraged by the surge in vaccination efforts, people need to be reminded that it will take a few weeks for the vaccine to fully kick in once they get the shot.

While many people are getting the shot, they're also looking to get tested for COVID-19 and are searching for at-home tests before seeing their loved ones.

"We are hearing that the demand for at-home testing has gone way up,” Dr. Dillha said. “So, places that provide it are having difficulties stocking it."