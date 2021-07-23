x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

New Oklahoma virus cases top 1,000 for 3rd consecutive day

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,194 new cases for a total of 471,176 cases since the pandemic began.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has topped 1,000 for a third consecutive day and the seven-day average of new cases has nearly quintupled in less than a month.  

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,194 new cases for a total of 471,176 cases since the pandemic began. 

The department reported a seven-day average of 938 cases compared to a seven-day average of 196 on June 25.  

The number of hospitalizations reached 495 and health officials have estimated about 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. 

RELATED: Oklahoma virus cases rise 80% in week, daily average at 750

RELATED: New Oklahoma virus cases top 1,000 for 2nd time in week