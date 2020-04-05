New hashtag helping singles 'date from home' during quarantine

#Datingfromhome is likely going to last long after the quarantine is over, and could be beneficial. Matchmaker Cher Gopman says there are plenty of pros if you're planning to fall in love from your own love seat.



"It's the first virtual dating platform where you can date from the comfort of your own home," Gopman said.



There's a sincere interest in falling in love through the internet in the middle of all this uncertainty.



"A lot of the pressure is eliminated from being able to date from home, you don't have to worry about that physical connection, you first can be an emotional connection, and then when it's time to meet in person you know it's worth it," she added.



The program #datingfromhome allows applicants to get matched up for zoom dates.



"They go on 10-minute zoom dates and after the date, they have to decide who they want a second date with but there's a catch, we ask the other person do they accept that date or do they want to get set up with two new people," she said.



Now, it is 2020, so the co-founders of this new trend are taking the matches to Instagram to allow for audience interaction.



"Not only are we pairing people up but you're getting to watch and be entertained, everyone has seen all the shows on Netflix, and on tv but now is the chance to be a community and to enjoy watching dates happen and hoping people find love and rooting them on," she said.



Gopman adds, the most important factor with this new form is helping singles forego the uncomfortable scenarios of like, who's picking up the check, whether or not you should hug and eliminating any safety concerns, kiss the awkwardness goodbye.



"It's definitely a new way forward and I don't think it's going to change anytime soon, I think more people are going to date from home and then when they decide they like that person enough then they'll decide to maybe meet out and about," Gopman said.



Gopman admits in five years of matching making things sure have changed, but embracing the changes could lead to embracing a potential new loved one.