New COVID-19 death reported in Benton County

According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, a 56-year-old Marshallese man died of COVID-19 in a Northwest Arkansas hospital.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Another person has died from coronavirus in Benton County.

Oxford says the man died Tuesday (June 2) night.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

The following are COVID-19 numbers in the state as of June 3:

8,067 positive cases (up 249)

138 hospitalized (up 6)

142 deaths (up 6)

1,208 active cases

30 on ventilators (down 1)

5,717 recoveries (up 150)

Of the new cases: