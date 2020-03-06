New COVID-19 death reported in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Another person has died from coronavirus in Benton County.
According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, a 56-year-old Marshallese man died of COVID-19 in a Northwest Arkansas hospital.
Oxford says the man died Tuesday (June 2) night.
The man's identity has not been released at this time.
The following are COVID-19 numbers in the state as of June 3:
- 8,067 positive cases (up 249)
- 138 hospitalized (up 6)
- 142 deaths (up 6)
- 1,208 active cases
- 30 on ventilators (down 1)
- 5,717 recoveries (up 150)
Of the new cases:
- 28 from Washington County
- 20 from Benton County
- 33 from Pulaski County