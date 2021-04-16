x
Coronavirus

45 new Covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas Sunday, over 600K now fully vaccinated

Over 600,000 Arkansans are now fully vaccinated as the state reports 45 new Covid-19 cases.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 45 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (April 18).

According to the ADH, over 619,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.

New cases reported (333,452 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Sunday: 45
  • Saturday: 221
  • Friday: 237
  • Thursday: 283
  • Wednesday: 220

New deaths reported (5,694 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Sunday: 1
  • Saturday: 1 
  • Friday: 6
  • Thursday: 6
  • Wednesday: 7

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 3,510 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Friday, with 1% of the tests returning positive. 

  • Saturday: 1%
  • Friday: 6%
  • Thursday: 5%
  • Wednesday: 5%
  • Tuesday: 4%

Covid-19 hospitalizations increased by 8 to 161 Sunday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

