45 new Covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas Sunday, over 600K now fully vaccinated

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 45 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (April 18).
According to the ADH, over 619,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.
New cases reported (333,452 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Sunday: 45
- Saturday: 221
- Friday: 237
- Thursday: 283
- Wednesday: 220
New deaths reported (5,694 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Sunday: 1
- Saturday: 1
- Friday: 6
- Thursday: 6
- Wednesday: 7
Percentage of positive daily new cases
The ADH said it received 3,510 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Friday, with 1% of the tests returning positive.
- Saturday: 1%
- Friday: 6%
- Thursday: 5%
- Wednesday: 5%
- Tuesday: 4%
Covid-19 hospitalizations increased by 8 to 161 Sunday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.