45 new Covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas Sunday, over 600K now fully vaccinated

Over 600,000 Arkansans are now fully vaccinated as the state reports 45 new Covid-19 cases.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 45 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (April 18).

According to the ADH, over 619,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.

New cases reported (333,452 total since the start of the pandemic):

Sunday: 45

Saturday: 221

Friday: 237

Thursday: 283

Wednesday: 220

New deaths reported (5,694 total since the start of the pandemic):

Sunday: 1

Saturday: 1

Friday: 6

Thursday: 6

Wednesday: 7

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 3,510 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Friday, with 1% of the tests returning positive.

Saturday: 1%

Friday: 6%

Thursday: 5%

Wednesday: 5%

Tuesday: 4%