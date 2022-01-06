National Guardsmen called to COVID-19 duty at 9 Arkansas hospitals in 8 cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Arkansas National Guard, 40 National Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will deploy to nine hospitals in eight Arkansas cities to assist local health care facilities with COVID-19 testing.
This is in order to help protect state residents and meet testing demand in the current COVID-19 surge.
The Guardsmen are being sent to the following hospitals:
- Four Guardsmen are going to Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville
- Four to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith
- Six to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro
- Four to Northeast Arkansas Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro
- Six to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock
- Two to Baxter Regional Health System in Mountain Home
- Two to Jefferson Regional Hospital in Pine Bluff
- Six to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers
- Six to Washington Regional Medical Center in Springdale
The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the governor, to help in a crisis.