National Guardsmen called to COVID-19 duty at 9 Arkansas hospitals in 8 cities

National Guardsmen are being called to help protect state residents and meet testing demand in the current COVID-19 surge.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Arkansas National Guard, 40 National Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will deploy to nine hospitals in eight Arkansas cities to assist local health care facilities with COVID-19 testing.

This is in order to help protect state residents and meet testing demand in the current COVID-19 surge.

The Guardsmen are being sent to the following hospitals:

Four Guardsmen are going to Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville

Four to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith

Six to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro

Four to Northeast Arkansas Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro

Six to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock

Two to Baxter Regional Health System in Mountain Home

Two to Jefferson Regional Hospital in Pine Bluff

Six to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers

Six to Washington Regional Medical Center in Springdale