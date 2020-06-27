National Guard training to continue in Fort Smith despite the rise of COVID-19 cases

Thousands are expected to start their training at Fort Chaffee in July, which is raising concerns not only with Guard members but also with their families.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Despite the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, National Guard members will gather at military bases across the state to begin summer training.

Thousands are expected to start their training at Fort Chaffee in July, which is raising concerns not only with Guard members but also with their families. Many members will be in close contact with each other during the training.

The Arkansas National Guard is speaking out on the issues saying they have plans in place to keep a COVID-19 outbreak at bay.

Guard members won't be sleeping in barracks, instead, they will camp outside. Officials are also sharing their safety plans with state leaders.

"They did submit their public health plans to us. I have reviewed those. They do have the PPE," Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

"They will be grouped into groups of 30 to 50 depending on the size of their organization. They will stay with that group, a geographical bubble...and they will stay with that group during the annual training," said Bob Oldham, spokesperson for the Arkansas National Guard.

The safety plan was tested earlier this year when 579 Guardsmen were on a civil disturbance mission in Arkansas and in close proximity to each other.