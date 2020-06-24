Known COVID-19 cases in Arkansas totaled 17,375

Dr. Nate Smith said the initial request for 350 was when state officials expected 1,000 active cases, but the state now has more than 5,500 active cases.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking for $22 million in federal funds set aside for pandemic response to hire an additional 350 contact tracers needed as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Almost 700 new cases were reported Wednesday (June 24).

The governor said Wednesday he has “set in motion” the steps to get the money approved through the CARES Steering Committee and the Arkansas Legislative Council.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress to provide aid to individuals, businesses and state and local governments in response to the pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has more than 200 contact tracers as employees and plans to have 350 more tracers active by mid-July through a third-party provider.

Gov. Hutchinson said he is not sure when the other 350 will be on the ground.