x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Mona Lisa's smile restored: Louvre reopens after coronavirus concerns

The Paris museum where Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting hangs had been closed while employees fearing becoming infected with the virus stayed home.
Credit: AP
The Louvre museum is pictured in Paris, Monday, March 2, 2020. The Louvre Museum was closed again Monday as management was meeting with staff worried about the spread of the new virus in the world's most-visited museum. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

This should restore the Mona Lisa's famous smile: the Louvre Museum is open again after management eased workers' fears about catching the coronavirus.

The Paris museum where Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting hangs had been closed since Sunday while employees fearing becoming infected with the virus stayed home. But staffers voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to resume work and the Louvre opened its doors in the afternoon

RELATED: Coronavirus focus moves west while new China cases diminish

RELATED: Vice President Pence says CDC to issue new coronavirus guidance

Management presented a raft of new anti-virus measures to try to coax employees back to work. Among them: wider distributions of disinfectant gels and more frequent staff rotations so employees can wash their hands.