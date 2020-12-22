Arkansas eyes Moderna vaccine for nursing homes

The Arkansas Pharmacists Association says their goal is to have all nursing homes vaccinated by the beginning of 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first round of the Moderna vaccines in Arkansas will go to nursing home residents and their employees, giving thousands in the high-at-risk group the chance to build an immunity to the COVID-19 virus.

50,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in Arkansas on Monday, Dec. 21.

Moderna is being issued to nursing homes in Arkansas because it's easier to store, and the vaccines come in packs of 100 compared to almost 1,000 like the Pfizer vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is not being delivered directly to Arkansas nursing homes. The vaccines are being sent to around 30 pharmacies around the state. From there, the Moderna vaccines will be distributed to vaccinators hired to give the shots at nursing homes.