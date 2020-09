The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council will be hosting a drive-thru voter registration and COVID-19 testing event in Fayetteville.

The "Mask Up & Make Your Voice Heard" event will take place Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

The Council says volunteers are also needed for the event.