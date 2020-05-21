Another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits

While the pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, the number of weekly unemployment applications remains immense by historical standards.

WASHINGTON — Workers filed an additional 2.4 million unemployment claims last week, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

In total, nearly 39 million people have now filed for unemployment over the past nine weeks since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The pace of layoffs has now declined for seven straight weeks, and some reopened businesses have rehired a portion of their laid-off employees.

By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains immense.