Methodist Village Senior Living in Fort Smith to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to residents & staff

Methodist Village Senior Living says their goal is to have 100% of their residents and staff vaccinated.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Methodist Village Senior Living (MVSL) in Fort Smith has partnered with Walgreens to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at their campus.

The first vaccine clinic will be held on Dec. 30, 2020, the second clinic will be 28 days later (Jan. 27) and the third clinic will be on Feb. 24, 2021.

“We know our residents are at a high-risk for getting very sick, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19. We believe early vaccination of both residents and those caring for them is critical to help protect this population,” said Melissa Curry, CEO of MVSL

MVSL said in a press release that they are working diligently to provide education and counseling to ensure compliance with the vaccine rollout.

“Our goal is to have 100% of our residents and staff vaccinated. We are hopeful this vaccine will be a lifesaver for residents and staff, and also expedite the reopening of our facilities to family members and loved ones,” said Bryant Dooly, COO.

On Tuesday (Dec. 29), Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would like to see the speed of the vaccine distribution to nursing homes in the state increase. Arkansas has received shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Arkansas reported its deadliest single day for COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday with 66 Arkansans succumbing to the virus. Hospitalizations are also at an all-time high. Health experts in the state expect to see another surge following the holiday season.

MVSL has served the Fort Smith community since 1961. They currently employ 225 health care staff to provide 24-hour care to close to 200 elder residents.