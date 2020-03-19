Mercy opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Rogers

Mercy is opening the drive-thru location at 2090 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers to provide a designated place for COVID-19 testing for the NWA community.

ROGERS, Ark. — With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in the state and the first case in Northwest Arkansas, Mercy will open a drive-thru COVID-19 evaluation site in Rogers on Friday, March 20.

The Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath and either travel to a high-risk area or contact with a known patient.

Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s Coronavirus Evaluation Site line at 479-717-7585 before arriving.

Those not pre-screened will be turned away.

“We will only provide screening for those who meet these requirements because testing prior to the appearance of symptoms can result in a false negative,” said Dr. Steve Goss, president of Mercy Clinic. “It’s critical for our communities that we screen those with the highest risk.”

Mercy is opening this drive-thru location at 2090 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers to provide a designated place for COVID-19 testing for the Northwest Arkansas community.

Mercy has performed numerous tests in its clinics and at Mercy Hospital, but to date, all have been negative for COVID-19.

“This drive-through testing site will prevent unnecessary exposure to our patients and caregivers in our hospitals and clinics,” said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital.

“By directing at-risk people to this site, Mercy will limit the traffic to our hospitals and clinics. The safety of our patients, visitors and co-workers is of the utmost importance.”

Patients will first call Mercy’s evaluation line at 479-717-7585 to be screened, and if appropriate, proceed to the clinic site. Mercy will collect a sample and send it to the designated lab, state health department or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Results may take several days.

There will be a cost associated with the testing; it’s unknown if commercial insurance or government funding will cover any of the cost.

While coronavirus is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will only become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.

People with COVID-19 do not have a runny nose or nasal congestion. Symptoms to be aware of include:

100.4 fever or higher - 90% will have fever.

Dry cough - 70% will have a dry cough.

Shortness of breath – for those who become more acutely ill.

The most important things you can do to protect yourself from any illness also applies to COVID-19: